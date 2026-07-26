Mike Sullivan Played Key Role in Marcus Pettersson Waiving No-Movement Clause

While Marcus Pettersson may not be familiar with the New York Rangers, he is familiar with their head coach.
After being traded to the New York Rangers on July 1 from the Vancouver Canucks, Pettersson reunites with his former head coach, Mike Sullivan.
Pettersson has a longstanding relationship with Mike Sullivan, as the Swedish blueliner played under Sullivan with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2018 to 2025.
“First off, as a person, I feel like me and Sully had a great relationship. He's a straightforward kind of guy,” Pettersson said of Sullivan. “You're never really wondering what you should do or where you're at or stuff like that...
“I love that about him. And system-wise, I feel like it tends to play into my playing style. I want to play a fast-paced style, like he wants to play, and pressure on puck. I feel like his system is so good, where you don't have to overthink things out there. You're playing off your instincts, and your instincts are what brought you to where you are.”
The 30-year-old defenseman most recently played for the Canucks this past season, recording three goals, 15 assists, and 18 points in 82 games while averaging 21:27 minutes.
While speaking with the media on Thursday, Pettersson confessed that he decided to waive his full no-movement clause to come to the Rangers because of his strong relationship with Sullivan.
“It all happened very quickly, to be honest with you. But when I got the opportunity to come here, and with the history with some of the coaching staff that I have there, it was a great opportunity,” Pettersson said.
Pettersson holds a cap hit of $5.5 million until his current six-year, $33 million contract expires in 2031.