Mike Sullivan Points Toward Brennan Othmann's Inconsistent Game For Recent Demotion

In a corresponding move to the Tye Kartye waiver pick-up, the New York Rangers sent Brennan Othmann down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.
In the final game leading up to the Olympic break, Othmann was scratched out of the lineup, as Mike Sullivan did not hide his feelings toward Othmann’s overall readiness for the NHL.
“I think there are elements of his game that have to continue to improve in order for him to establish himself as an NHL player,” Sullivan said of Othmann.
Despite what seemed like a golden opportunity for Othmann to carve out a role with the Rangers due to the team’s direction to retool and focus on getting younger, he finds himself back in the AHL.
The decision to send Othmann down to Hartford stems from inconsistencies in his level of play.
“I just think it has been a little bit of an inconsistent game,” Sullivan said. “There’s been times when he’s made a positive impact on the game, there’s been others when he hasn’t. We’ve talked a lot to him about attention to detail, bringing in a reliable conscientious game.
“If you’re playing in a bottom six-role, and you’re not filling the net on the offensive side of the rink, then your contributions have to be in those areas. Those are the areas we’ve worked with Otter to try to help him.”
In 17 games this season with the Blueshirts, the 23-year-old forward has recorded one goal and one point, while averaging 9:53 minutes.