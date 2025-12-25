Mike Sullivan Praises Alexis Lafrenière After Scoring His 100th NHL Goal

In the New York Rangers’ 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night, Alexis Lafrenière achieved an important milestone.

Lafrenière scored the 100th goal of his NHL career, and he spoke about the impressive feat after the game.

“I knew I was at 99, so it's good to get it," Lafrenière said. “It's a good feeling.”

Mike Sullivan was impressed with what he saw out of Lafrenière on Tuesday night and feels he’s added a new element to his game by providing net-front presence at a more consistent level.

“I thought Laf had a strong game,” Sullivan said. “He's such a talented player as we all know. It's been a struggle for him most recently to score. I thought he had a number of really good looks tonight. He was hanging onto pucks. He was also getting inside the dots and going to the net a little bit more.

“I think that's got to be a more consistent element of his game. I think he's create more offense if he does. He's very capable. He's strong and he's got good stick skills...There needs to be another dimension to their offense and Laf's offense and that's something that we've had a lot of discussions with Laf about.”

The 24-year-old forward has recorded eight goals, 12 assists, and 20 points in 39 games, while averaging 17:23 minutes.