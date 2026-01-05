Mike Sullivan Provides Prostive Updates On J.T. Miller And Noah Laba's Injury Status

J.T. Miller is getting closer and closer to returning to the New York Rangers’ lineup.

Ahead of the Winter Classic, Miller rejoined the team in Florida and began practicing in a non-contact jersey.

After two practices wearing a non-contact jersey, Mike Sullivan confirmed on Monday that Miller had officially been cleared for full contact, as he skated in a regular jersey.

However, Miller will not play in the Rangers’ Monday night matchup against the Utah Mammoth, missing his seventh consecutive game.

The 32-year-old forward was placed on injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury on Dec. 20 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Meanwhile, Noah Laba has begun to skate on his own as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury he suffered from a hit by Tom Wilson on Dec. 31.

Laba was not placed on injured reserve or long-term injured reserve, but he’s being listed as week-to-week.

“I think he's getting closer,” Sullivan said of Laba. “I don't think his status has changed in that regard, but he is on the ice, which is encouraging.”

It’s unclear exactly when the 22-year-old rookie will return to the lineup.