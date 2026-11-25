Nov 25, 2026 4:52 AMPublished Nov 25, 2026 4:52 AM
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
You do know by now that MSG Networks' Rangers radio-tv analyst Dave Starman is one of the best figure-outers about any aspect of hockey.
What you don't know is that Dave's lovely wife – the one and only Shireen Saski Starman – was a top-rated sportscaster in and around her native Detroit.
Shireen was an on-air talent at Fox Sports Detroit covering the Red Wings in three major playoff runs.
No kidding, Shireen also played hockey and once played against hubby in a CCHA media game at Joe Louis Arena.
Related stories
What's more they worked as a team for years doing college hockey. When I asked Dave if their romance-that-led-to-marriageit was "love at first sight" with Shireen, he replied, "Professionally yes, in this way."