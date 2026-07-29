My Favorite Things About The Old Garden & Its Environs

1. When you entered the main rotunda on Eighth Avenue, there was a big sign that extended from one wall to the next: SEE HOCKEY – THE WORLD'S FASTEST SPORT! (The billboard made me excited before I even saw a game.)
2. The large Gerry Cosby hockey store on Eighth Avenue – on the right side of the MSG entrance – was the NHL Schmooze Capital of the world. (All that was needed were two customers and a game that night and talk would be wonderfully interminable.)
3. Other great things about Cosbys: A. You could get lost making your way through the incredible array of equipment; B. You could see champion jerseys you never could see elsewhere; C. You could schmooze with Gerry's son Michael, who took over from his dad. D. You could learn Rangers stuff that you never heard before from Patty, Rick and Jim Root!
4. The Iceland Rink on Old MSG's top floor doubled as the Rangers practice rink. It had a neat mezzanine diner from where you could watch the Blueshirts work out. (With or without the good coffee.)
5. Gladys (Two D's) Goodding was The Old Garden's genial, wonderful house organist who belted out "The Rangers Victory Song" with the same verve as when GG was the Brooklyn Dodgers Ebbets Field soloist. (The Brooks theme song was "Follow The Dodgers," written by dear Gladys.)