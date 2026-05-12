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Nagging Injury Limiting Sam Carrick Throughout Playoffs

Remy Mastey
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Former New York Rangers forward Sam Carrick has been dealing with an injury that has hampered his availability.

Carrick suffered an upper-body injury during the regular season on March 31 that sidelined him for the entirety of the Buffalo Sabres' first-round series against the Boston Bruins and the opening two games of their second-round series against the Montreal Canadiens.

Despite initially having a six-to-eight week timeline to return to game action, Carrick was cleared to play in Game 3 in Montreal on Sunday.

In the final seconds of Game 3, Carrick went down after receiving a punch to the face from Arber Xhekaj. 

Xhekaj was fined $3,385.42, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. 

On Tuesday, Carrick skated in a non-contact jersey and did not slot onto any line, putting his availability in doubt. 

The Rangers traded Carrick to the Sabres on March 6 in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

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