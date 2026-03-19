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Noah Laba and Urho Vaakanainen Injury Update

Remy Mastey
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Noah Laba and Urho Vaakanainen did not travel with the rest of the New York Rangers for their Thursday night game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. 

During the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night, Laba suffered a lower-body injury, while Vaakanainen sustained an upper-body injury. 

Both Laba and Vaakanainen exited the game and ultimately did not return, raising concerns about their status. 

They are currently being evaluated back in New York, according to Mike Sullivan. 

In a corresponding move to these injuries, the Rangers recalled Connor Mackey from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League. 

The long-term injury status of Laba and Vaakanainen is still unknown at this point in time.

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