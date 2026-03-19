Noah Laba and Urho Vaakanainen Injury Update

Brad Penner-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/476e3bcd-fbd4-498d-a880-9dbad09cd984.jpeg]\nBrad Penner-Imagn Images\n\nNoah Laba and Urho Vaakanainen did not travel with the rest of the New York\nRangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] for their Thursday\nnight game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. \n\nDuring the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night, Laba\nsuffered a lower-body injury, while Vaakanainen sustained an upper-body injury. \n\nBoth Laba and Vaakanainen exited the game and ultimately did not return, raising\nconcerns about their status. \n\nThey are currently being evaluated back in New York, according to Mike\nSullivan. \n\nIn a corresponding move to these injuries, the Rangers recalled Connor Mackey\nfrom the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League. \n\nThe long-term injury status of Laba and Vaakanainen is still unknown at this\npoint in time.