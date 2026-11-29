“I think Labs' game has been a little bit of a mixed bag,” Sullivan said earlier this month. “I think he's had moments when he's been very effective for us. I think there's been other moments where it's been a little bit of a struggle for him. I guess the biggest point of contention would just be consistency. Labs is a good player. We rely on him in a lot of situations. But I do think that it's important to bring a certain level of consistency to your game on both sides of the puck game in, game out, to help our group have success.”