New York Rangers
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Nov 29, 2026 5:03 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 5:03 AM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Rangers’ 1-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night was a night of triumph for Noah Laba, who scored his first goal of the season after going 25 games without one.
After a promising rookie campaign, Laba struggled to generate offense to start the 2026-27 season, as his confidence began to waver.
Mike Sullivan, who referred to Laba’s game as a “mixed bag” earlier this month, even dropped him from the third to the fourth line for a short period as his scoring woes continued to plague him.
“I think Labs' game has been a little bit of a mixed bag,” Sullivan said earlier this month. “I think he's had moments when he's been very effective for us. I think there's been other moments where it's been a little bit of a struggle for him. I guess the biggest point of contention would just be consistency. Labs is a good player. We rely on him in a lot of situations. But I do think that it's important to bring a certain level of consistency to your game on both sides of the puck game in, game out, to help our group have success.”
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In his two games leading into Saturday night, Laba recorded his two lowest ice-time totals of the season, playing 10:49 against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night and 11:23 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.
However, Laba flipped the script on Saturday night and arguably played his best game of the season.
Even before scoring, the 23-year-old forward generated an abundance of chances, with his speed and hard-nosed play evident throughout the game.
In the third period, Laba made a strong move to the net and finished with a five-hole forehand shot past Dustin Wolf. His exuberant celebration, along with the excitement shown by his teammates, perfectly captured the moment and what it meant to the young center.
“I mean, when you go 25 games without a goal, it can be pretty damning on your confidence,” Laba said. “I feel like you kind of just take a deep breath now and definitely take some weight off your shoulders there, and the anticipation is kind of over, so definitely nice.”
Saturday night's performance was the kind of confidence booster Laba was desperately searching for.
Not only did he score his first goal of the season, taking a massive weight off his shoulders, but he also played a critical two-way role, specifically on the penalty kill. Late in the third period, he used his stick to block Matt Coronato’s shot, preventing a Grade-A scoring opportunity for Calgary.
“I thought he played extremely well,” Sullivan said of Laba. “You just noticed him all night long. I thought he's such a strong skater. He was skating. He was on pucks. He was on top of people. I thought he was poised with the puck.
“He was pretty good in the faceoff circle. He won some key faceoffs, in particular on the last penalty kill that we had. I thought he had a real strong game. Obviously, it's been weighing on him that he hasn't scored, and so what better way to get his first goal than get a game winner in a 1-0 game? We're thrilled for him.”
While Laba started the game on the third line, he was ultimately moved up to the second line in the third period, playing alongside Will Cuylle and Alexis Lafrenière.
Sullivan admitted that he made the line change because of Laba’s impressive play over the first two periods.
“I felt like Lobbs (Laba) was playing extremely well and was deserving of moving up, and so that's why I made that switch,” Sullivan said.
Laba finished the night with 14:25 of ice time while recording a team-high five shots, tied with J.T. Miller.
The Rangers have recently been ravaged by injuries, forcing Sullivan to make another difficult decision: moving Mika Zibanejad to the wing to play alongside Miller.
Through a two-game sample size, Sullivan has liked what he has seen from Zibanejad and Miller together. If he decides to keep Zibanejad on the wing, at least for the time being, the Rangers’ center depth will be tested, placing an even greater emphasis on players like Laba stepping up and taking on expanded roles.
"It's not important — it's essential for that to happen,” Sullivan said of other centers needing to step up with Zibanejad and Miller on the same line.
One goal doesn't necessarily change everything, but Saturday night’s performance could help Laba get back on track and rediscover his confidence moving forward.
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