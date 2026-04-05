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Not So Quick With Jonathan

Stan Fischler
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Rangers goaltending planning last October was simple enough. 

Igor Shesterkin would steal games left and right while similar thievery  would supplant Iggy's work – but on a less intense schedule courtesy of Jonathan Quick.

All things considered – mediocre defense, doubly-mediocre offense – backup Quick was quite successful at keeping himself alive over one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

Occasionally Quick added two things while beating Detroit 4-1 yesterday.

1. THE GOODS: He still has them.

2. HIS FUTURE: Quickie isn't telling anyone if he wants another playoff run in 2026-27. He's oh-for-two tries over the last two years and may not be enthused with a defense that has more potholes than the Manhattan Bridge. 

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