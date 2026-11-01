Oilers Come Into Madison Square Garden With A Head Of Steam

Nov 1, 2026 10:14 PMPublished Nov 1, 2026 10:14 PM
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
HEAD FOR THE HILLS, RANGERS, BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE
The Connor McDavid Gang with Two-Gun Leon Draisaitl are galloping into town; and you know what that means, don't you?
Well, maybe you don't. Go ask the Islanders who were kayoed 4-0 by The McDavids last night in an Elmont rubout.
Tonight at 6 p.m. in The Garden, Captain Connor and his Edmonton renegades will skate to center ice with a nasty look in their eyes that will say: WE DOUBLE DARE YOU RANGERS TO BEAT US!
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Assuming that Marshall Sullivan and Captain Miller are still breathing, their men in blue will demonstrate that there's still life in the Good Guys in Blue.
Who knows, your beloved Blueshirts might even rally 'round the old corrall, shoot it out and we all will be stunned to the very core with a victory for the home team. (I checked, there's no law against it!)
In case you're interested, the WANTED sheet for McDavid & Co.is downright scary. Get this: 14 games, 8-29-37 and a plus-18. Draisaitl: 12-14-26 and a plus-13.
You don't even wanna know the Rangers arithmetic.
Okay, okay, how about Dorofeyev - three lousy goals, five teeny-weeney assists and eight points in 14 games. His other gift to mathematics is a MINUS-13.
C'mon, loyalists, let's give the valiant home team a great big cheer.