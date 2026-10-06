Oliver Bjorkstrand Sees Rangers As Chance To Bounce Back From A Season He Describes As Not His Best

“Just the opportunity and just the situation the team was in,” Bjorkstrand said on why he decided to sign with the Rangers. “This seemed like a good fit and a chance for me to kind of pick up my game. I thought last year wasn't my best, so I’d like to respond to that and have a better season. Things they (the Rangers) talked about kind of intrigued me, and I think it could be a good situation. Kind of up to me to take advantage.”