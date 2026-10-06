Oliver Bjorkstrand Sees Rangers As Chance To Bounce Back From A Season He Describes As Not His Best

New York Rangers
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Oct 6, 2026 5:15 PMPublished Oct 6, 2026 5:15 PM
Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Among the New York Rangers' offseason additions, Oliver Bjorkstrand may be the one that slid under the radar.
On July 1, the Rangers signed Bjorkstrand to a one-year, $4.5 million contract.
From the Rangers perspective, the deal was simple, as they added a player who can give the team more offensive depth, but can also flip at the trade deadline if the season were to go south.
From the Rangers' perspective, the deal was simple: they added a player who can give the team more offensive depth, but who can also flip at the trade deadline if the season goes south.
“Just the opportunity and just the situation the team was in,” Bjorkstrand said on why he decided to sign with the Rangers. “This seemed like a good fit and a chance for me to kind of pick up my game. I thought last year wasn't my best, so I’d like to respond to that and have a better season. Things they (the Rangers) talked about kind of intrigued me, and I think it could be a good situation. Kind of up to me to take advantage.”
During the 2025-26 campaign, the 31-year-old forward recorded 12 goals, which was his lowest goal-total since 2017-18.
For the entirety of training camp, Bjorkstrand slotted on a line with J.T. Miller and Pavel Dorofeyev, and he started the season with those two players, which presented him with an intriguing opportunity to play a top-six role.
However, he was quickly switched onto the Rangers’ fourth line, with Tye Kartye taking his place alongside Miller and Dorofeyev.
On top of moving him between different lines, Bjorkstrand has been playing on the Rangers’ second power-play unit, as he adds another scoring threat to a power-play unit consisting of Sean Durzi, Will Cuylle, Gabe Perreault, and Eeli Tolvanen.
Regardless of what role he plays, Bjorkstrand’s primary objective is to give the Rangers an offensive boost, which is why they brought him in.
“Hopefully add some production on the offensive side,” Bjorkstrand said. “With that, you got to be reliable out there and play a two-way game. We have a lot of guys who can add a high level game and get points, but in some games, you need other guys to step in and have a second, third layer. Just hoping to add to that area.”
Through four games this season, Bjorkstrand has recorded one point while averaging 12:02 minutes.
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