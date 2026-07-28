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Oliver Bjorkstrand Signing Brings Several Positive Possibilities For Rangers

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Remy Mastey
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One of the more under-the-radar moves by the New York Rangers was the signing of Oliver Bjorkstrand. 

On July 1, the Rangers signed Bjorkstrand to a one-year, $4.5 million contract. 

This was a low-risk signing that has the potential to be impactful for the Rangers in several different scenarios. 

Bjorkstrand is a player who’s shown the ability to score 20-plus goals per season and serve a top-six role. 

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The Rangers add a quality middle-six forward with Bjorkstrand at a discounted price and on a shortened term, which minimises any risk. 

Mike Sullivan could utilize Bjorkstrand on the top-six unit to add more reliability at the forefront of the offense or use him as a bottom-six forward, helping add a scoring punch to the back end of the lineup. 

The 31-year-old forward provides the Rangers with immediate help this season to complement Chris Drury’s other offseason acquisitions that clearly signal a competitive mindset.  

If the Rangers struggle as a team and are far out of the playoff race by the trade deadline, Bjorkstrand’s one-year contract makes him a desirable target for contending teams, as the Blueshirts could fetch a strong return package for the veteran forward. 

Whether Bjorkstrand contributes to success for the Rangers or is used as a trade chip down the line, this signing brings numerous positive possibilities with little risk involved.

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