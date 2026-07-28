Oliver Bjorkstrand Signing Brings Several Positive Possibilities For Rangers

The Rangers add a quality middle-six forward with Bjorkstrand at a discounted price and on a shortened term, which minimises any risk.
Mike Sullivan could utilize Bjorkstrand on the top-six unit to add more reliability at the forefront of the offense or use him as a bottom-six forward, helping add a scoring punch to the back end of the lineup.
The 31-year-old forward provides the Rangers with immediate help this season to complement Chris Drury’s other offseason acquisitions that clearly signal a competitive mindset.
If the Rangers struggle as a team and are far out of the playoff race by the trade deadline, Bjorkstrand’s one-year contract makes him a desirable target for contending teams, as the Blueshirts could fetch a strong return package for the veteran forward.
Whether Bjorkstrand contributes to success for the Rangers or is used as a trade chip down the line, this signing brings numerous positive possibilities with little risk involved.