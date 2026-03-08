On To The Finish Line, Then What?

This noble – but losing – team wants to actually win hockey games; and The Maven doesn't mean maybe either.
The other night at The Garden proved my point.
They took on the richest team in NHL history – the Toronto Maple Leafs, have you forgotten already – and merely tarred and feathered the intruders before sending them back across the border, humbled like nobody's business.
And, in case you missed it, the spectacle also included the first official audition for next season's crop of "Now Or Nevers."
The big fish – actually only 5-11, 168 pounds – is Gabe Perreault who'll be 21 when he skates for the varsity (he hopes) next fall.
He got the big buildup in the 2025-26 Hockey News Yearbook with these delicious words:
"Has raw offensive gifs and attacking acuity. Destined to work the wall on the power play."
Nice – and Gabe was gorgeous Vs. Leafs. But, then again, so was everybody.
That said, we'll give Near Perfect Perreault a "bye" and list him as "The Foundation Of The Retool"
Dare The Maven consider Marvelous Matt as a "Re-Tooler?"