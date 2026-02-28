One Taste Of Rangers, Not Very Appealing

One cannot judge a homestretch run by one game. Except if you're talking about the New York Rangers.
Of course they lost the WELCOME HOME, BLUESHIRTS event because that's become the 2025-26 tradition – lose, lose, lose.
The Penguins are in town for a matinee and even without their still-superstar captain Sidney Crosby, Pitt gets at least an even money shot at two points.
Host to the inferior Flyers on Thursday, there was a smidgen of hope, even a goal and even diehard-fan-Maven-Roundtable V.P. Mark Linde had the temerity to get excited.
"But as the game wore on the energy disappeared," Linde says. "the hitting stopped and, as usual, the scoring stopped, Even a power play going into overtime couldn't save this sorry bunch.
"And the topping on the cake was their captain making a weak effort as a Flyer whipped by him for the deciding goal. No 'New' Rangers just the same pathetic group that has. ruined my nights for three-quarters of the season."
Okay, okay, it was only one game.
Besides, you know what they say, if at first you don't succeed, try try again – to become a member of the Avalanche!