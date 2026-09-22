Optimism Vs. Pessimism Regarding The Rangers' Upcoming Season

Accent-Chu-Ate The Positive.
That has been The Maven's advice to Rangers fans since training camp opened in the Westchester village called Greenburgh. (You should know that Gilbert Greenberg was one of the Funniest classmates of mine at Eastern District High School, but no relation to this Greenburgh.)
I urge positivity from Blueshirt followers for three reasons.
1. At this time it can't hurt.
2. Miracles happen, right?
3. So far your Rangers remain undefeated when it counts -- in the regular standings.
Okay, you got my message; now it's time to hook up with REALITY because the upcoming National Hockey League season was NOT crafted by Alice In Wonderland.
When The Maven wants a reality check vis-a-vis the Beloved Blueshirts, I turn to one man and ONE MAN ONLY!
His name is Sean (Absolutely No BS) McCaffrey and he publishes, edits and writes BLUE COLLAR BLUE SHIRT. It's an intense newsletter that gives more for the douth.
I know McCaffrey well and I know that he knows a "hem" from a "haw" so there's no bush-beatings-around from The Man.
(HINT: OPTIMISTS SHOULD EXIT NOW -- LIKE THIS MINUTE! YOU WON'T LIKE THIS)) Fire away Sir McCaffrey. And don't for a second hold back:
"For starters," McCaffrey insists, "positivity must be earned."
(MAVEN'S COMMENT: I cannot argue with that point.)
McCaffrey: "Last year was a disgrace. The 2025-26 season ranks among the worst in franchise history. I never envisioned how bad the downfall would be."
(MAVEN'S COMMENT: The World War II years do not count. New York's roster was decimated more than any other NHL team by enlistments in the American and Canadian armed forces.
"My advice to fans is this," says Sean, "keep expectations to a minimum; you'll be less disappointed that way."
(MAVEN'S COMMENT: Sure, do that; but you still can harbor optimism. It's FREE!)
Sean lists his "Three Rangers Gripes." see if you can guess what they are:
GRIPE ONE: MIKA ZIBANEJAD: McCaffrey has wanted Mr. No Backcheck fired for three years.
GRIPE TWO: J.T. MILLER. Sean says that Drury should have landed him three years ago. Now he's like a worn down used car that once could have been in the Indy 300.
GRIPE THREE: CHRIS DRURY: "The key to Drury's 'Re-Tool," laments McCaffrey, "is to sign as many bottom-feeders from the Seattle Kraken as possible."
CONCLUSION: The King of Blue Collar Blue Shirt believes in REALITY. "The Rangers will finish seventh in the Metro," promises McCaffrey. "One ahead of Columbus!" The Maven believes there's a reason – see Buffalo – for hope! Take your pick.