Optimistic Rangers Predictions Going Into The Season

Danny Wild-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/a8430b3b-db26-4982-964e-897d08ae5886.jpeg]\nDanny Wild-Imagn Images\n\nTalk is cheap when discussing the Rangers. So is optimism. \n\nBut that doesn't mean that optimism is bad. In fact it could make your day.\nHere's how a lucky ten positive things could happen to your Blueshirts and even\nput them in the playoffs.\n\nREPEAT; EVEN PUT THEM IN THE PLAYOFFS\n\n1. No matter how you shake it, the Rangers – in Igor Shesterkin – have one of\nthe NHL's beststoppers.\n\n2. Adam Fox will be injury-free and a Norris Trophy finalist.\n\n3. Braden Schenider will show his critics that he was worth drafting after all.\n\n4. Mika Zibanejad may not look like a No. 1 center; but, at last, he'll play\nlike one.\n\n5. Alexis Lafrenière will pick up where he left off late last season and prove\nthat he was worth being an overall first draft pick.\n\n6. Miracles Happen: J.T. Miller will recall his halcyon days in Vancouver and\nplay his heart out for Old New York. And Newer Slobbovia. I'll go three steps\nfurther – he'll be a captain's captain!\n\n7. Gabe Perreault will emerge as a monster playmaker, power play pivot and\npenalty-killer all in one. (In fact he'll turn out to be a better player than\nhis Old Man!)\n\n8. Slava (Smiley) Gavrikov will not only be one of the NHL's best shutdown\ndefenders but he'll go neck and neck with his pal Foxy as an offensive force.\n\n9. Tye Kartye will be such a boisterously pleasant surprise that by season's end\neveryone will know how to spell his name.\n\n10. Rookie owner – ergo boss' son – Quentin Dolan will burst out of the shadows\nand show both fans and media that he is THE BOSS!.\n\nGUESS WHAT? It could happen.