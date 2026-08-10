Outlining All Of The Rangers' Trades And Signings Since Chris Drury Released Letter

Jan. 26: Carson Soucy trades to New York Islanders in exchange for 2026 third-round pick

Feb. 5: Artemi Panarin Traded To Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Liam Greentree and a 2026 conditional third-round pick

Mar. 6: Sam Carrick traded to Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and 2026 sixth-round pick

Mar. 6: Brennan Othmann traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for Jacob Battaglia.

Jun. 26: Brett Berard traded to Montreal Canadiens in exchange for William Trudeau.

Jun. 26: Rangers acquire Pavel Dorofeyev from Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick, 2026 third-round pick and a conditional 2028 first-round pick

Jun. 27: Adam Edström traded to Nashville Predators in exchange for Massimo Rizzo and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Jul. 1: Rangers acquire Joonas Korpisalo from Bruins in exchange for Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round pick

Jul. 1: Vincent Trocheck traded to Utah mammoth in exchange for Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin, and a 2027 third-round pick

Jul. 1: Will Borgen traded to Bruins in exchange for a 2028 third-round pick