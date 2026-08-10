Outlining All Of The Rangers' Trades And Signings Since Chris Drury Released Letter

New York Rangers
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Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Months have flown by since New York Rangers’ president and general manager Chris Drury released a letter to the public outlining the team’s plan to “retool” the roster.
Since then, the Rangers have made a flurry of moves, being one of the most active teams in the NHL on the trade market.
Here are all of the Rangers’ trades and signings since Drury’s Jan. 16 letter was released:
Trades:
- Jan. 26: Carson Soucy trades to New York Islanders in exchange for 2026 third-round pick
- Feb. 5: Artemi Panarin Traded To Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Liam Greentree and a 2026 conditional third-round pick
- Mar. 6: Sam Carrick traded to Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and 2026 sixth-round pick
- Mar. 6: Brennan Othmann traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for Jacob Battaglia.
- Jun. 26: Brett Berard traded to Montreal Canadiens in exchange for William Trudeau.
- Jun. 26: Rangers acquire Pavel Dorofeyev from Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick, 2026 third-round pick and a conditional 2028 first-round pick
- Jun. 27: Adam Edström traded to Nashville Predators in exchange for Massimo Rizzo and a 2026 sixth-round pick.
- Jul. 1: Rangers acquire Joonas Korpisalo from Bruins in exchange for Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round pick
- Jul. 1: Vincent Trocheck traded to Utah mammoth in exchange for Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin, and a 2027 third-round pick
- Jul. 1: Will Borgen traded to Bruins in exchange for a 2028 third-round pick
- Jul. 1: Rangers acquire Marcus Pettersson from Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2030 top-ten protected first-round pick
Signings:
- Jan. 31: Rangers claim Vincent Iorio off of waivers from San Jose Sharks
- Feb. 27: Rangers claim Tye Kartye off of waivers from Seattle Kraken
- Jul. 1: Rangers sign Oliver Bjorkstrand to one-year, $1.25 million contract
- Jul 1: Rangers sign Joe Veleno to one-year, $1.2 million contract
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