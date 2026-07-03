Pavel Dorofeyev Ready To Embrace New York Spotlight And High Expectations

After being traded to the New York Rangers for two first-round picks and signing a seven-year, $77 million contract, expectations are sky high for Pavel Dorofeyev.
However, Dorofeyev is ready to embrace the spotlight of The Big Apple.
“The pressure is, it's kind of a privilege," Dorofeyev said. "So I've been dealing with the pressure all my life, and yeah, I mean, just looking forward to join the team and do my best to help in any way I can.”
The 25-year-old forward was introduced for the first time as a New York Ranger to the media on Friday.
Dorofeyev, who was coming off a career year with the Vegas Golden Knights, in which he recorded 37 goals, 27 assists, and 64 points, spoke briefly about his departure from Vegas, but he didn’t dive into specific details about how everything went down.
“I had a great time in Vegas,” Dorofeyev said. “I grew up there not just a player, but as a person as well. All I have to say about Vegas is thank you, and wish them all the best. Now I'm just enjoying to be a Ranger.”
Coming to play in New York didn’t come out of the ordinary for Dorofeyev.
The Russian native has been training with Ben Prentiss in Stamford, Connecticut, for four summers now, joined by some of his new Rangers’ teammates, including Adam Fox, J.T. Miller, and Drew Fortescue.
Dorofeyev emphasized that his connection to the area had an influence on his decision to commit to the Rangers.
"First of all, I would like to say thank you to my agent,” Dorofeyev said. “He had to set up everything for me, so when we were deciding where we were going to train, he just told me about Ben and the New York City area. We didn't hesitate to go there, and here we are now signing a seven-year contract with the Rangers. I'm just excited about it. … Of course, it does help.”
With training camp a couple of months away, it’s unclear if Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan will look to pair Dorofeyev alongside J.T. Miller or Mika Zibanejad.
From a start-studded team in Vegas to a retooling team in New York, Dorofeyev will be looked upon to elevate this Rangers team and transform himself into an offensive driver.
Pressure is a privilege in Dorofeyev’s mind though, as he’s ready to take the next step in his career.