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Pavel Dorofeyev Trade Brings Hope To Rangers' Retool

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Stan Fischler
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The much-heraldid Rangers' retooling – by GM  Chris Drury – has at last begun and The Maven, if you don't mind my saying so (and you'd better not mind) – it's a good start.

By the ever-low Blueshirts' standards, that is. Still, I love their acquisition from Vegas a lot

Say what you will about not knowing how to spell Pavel (Doc) Dorofeyev's name, this guy is a winner – even if it takes three spellings to get it right.

Granted that the 25-year-old forward cost a few valuable draft picks, but you shall see how worthwhile the left wing will be replacing Breadman Panarin who should be rehearsing in Hollywood for a remake of "Gone With The Wind."

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A year ago, Doc Dorofeyev came from nowhere to lead Vegas in goals. I watched him help the Knights to the recent Cup Final and was impressed as much as I was with Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel.

Doc D is a genuine sleeper 'cause two out of five writers can't spell his name on the first two tries. (Maven is one of the two, in case you were wondering.)

Figure coach Mike Sullivan will match Doc with J.T. Miller at center and Alexis Lafrenière on the right side. If somehow Miller and Lafrenière can find their games this could be a marvelous trio. 

Within a month of the new season the fans will be cheering with Bugs Bunny in mind: EH! WHAT'S UP, DOC!!

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