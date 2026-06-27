Pavel Dorofeyev Trade Brings Hope To Rangers' Retool

The much-heraldid Rangers' retooling – by GM Chris Drury – has at last begun and The Maven, if you don't mind my saying so (and you'd better not mind) – it's a good start.
By the ever-low Blueshirts' standards, that is. Still, I love their acquisition from Vegas a lot
Say what you will about not knowing how to spell Pavel (Doc) Dorofeyev's name, this guy is a winner – even if it takes three spellings to get it right.
Granted that the 25-year-old forward cost a few valuable draft picks, but you shall see how worthwhile the left wing will be replacing Breadman Panarin who should be rehearsing in Hollywood for a remake of "Gone With The Wind."