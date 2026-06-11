Peter Laviolette Conveys Optimism About Reunion With Artemi Panarin In Los Angeles

From New York to Los Angeles, Peter Laviolette and Artemi Panarin are reuniting.
Laviolette was hired by the Los Angeles Kings this week as their head coach, joining Panarin, who was traded from the New York Rangers to the Kings in February.
Under Laviolette’s coaching with the Rangers, Panarin experienced his best statistical season in 2023-24, recording 49 goals, 71 assists, and 120 points.
In Laviolette’s system, Panarin was the focal point of the offense, playing a major top-six and power-play role, serving as the main puck handler.
Laviolette had only positive things to say about Panarin during his introductory press conference with the Kings on Wednesday.
“He's an extremely talented person,” Laviolette said of Panarin. “Some people, I think, have elite skills and I think he has elite skills. We just had a relationship where, I think it's important to get to know people and work at that - and I'm going to work hard to do that here with all the players and all the staff inside of the Kings family - but he also has the ability to be a game-breaker and a difference-maker.
“He's not just a goalscorer, he's not just a playmaker, he's elusive, he's shifty, he can change a game on any given night I'm really excited to work with him again. I loved working with him in New York and now I get that opportunity again.”
The Rangers won the Presidents’ Trophy and reached the Eastern Conference Final during Laviolette’s first season in New York, but the Blueshirts missed the playoffs the following season, which ultimately cost Laviolette his job.
The 61-year-old coach spent the 2025-26 campaign without a coaching job, but was in the mix for a number of head coaching vacancies, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers, before he was hired by the Kings.
“Peter builds relationships, he creates a positive culture, he’s a motivator and he’s a winner,” Kings general manager Ken Holland said. “He’s the seventh-winningest coach in the history of the NHL and he’s taken three teams to the Stanley Cup Final……
“I talked to a lot of people that have worked with Lavy and everyone was very, very positive about what he could bring to the LA Kings. When you look at his resume, all of the teams that he’s been with and the impact that he’s had on those teams, the first couple of years, right off the bat. Pro hockey is hard to win at and he’s done a lot of winning.”