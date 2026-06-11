Peter Laviolette Conveys Optimism About Reunion With Artemi Panarin In Los Angeles

“He's an extremely talented person,” Laviolette said of Panarin. “Some people, I think, have elite skills and I think he has elite skills. We just had a relationship where, I think it's important to get to know people and work at that - and I'm going to work hard to do that here with all the players and all the staff inside of the Kings family - but he also has the ability to be a game-breaker and a difference-maker.