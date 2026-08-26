Peter Laviolette Praises Artemi Panarin As One of the Most Talented Players He’s Ever Coached

“He was fantastic in New York,” Laviolette said of Panarin. “I really enjoyed my time with Artemi. He could be one of the most talented players I’ve ever coached over the 25 years I’ve been in the game. He has the ability to see the game differently. The shiftyness to his game, what he’s able to do with the puck, the way he moves, the way he shoots. It’s not this big one-timer shot he gets off.