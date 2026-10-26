Peter Laviolette Reflects On Rangers Tenure As ‘A Tale Of Two Years’

“It was kind of a tale of two years,” Laviolette said. “The first year was really good, I mean, most wins and most points and a very storied franchise. Took it to three rounds to Florida and lost in Game 6, and that was disappointing. Not to win a couple more games and get that chance to play for the Cup. But, overall, looking back at that year, it was a year that was really good. It was something that I'll remember being here in New York. Obviously, the second year was not as smooth and had problems inside of it.“