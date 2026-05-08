Peter Laviolette Remains Interested In Coaching At NHL Level

It does not appear as if Peter Laviolette is looking to retire.
After a year of watching the NHL from the comfort of his own home, Laviolette admitted that he’s eager to get back into coaching.
“Now, sitting here and watching the playoffs, you just want to get back out there and get after it again,” Laviolette said via NHL Network. “But we’ll see what happens. I think it’s been good, just from a refreshing standpoint. Sometimes you just take a minute, take a beat and get your mind back on track, and that’s where things are right now.”
After two seasons serving as head coach of the New York Rangers, Laviolette was fired at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.
It was a tenure filled with highs and lows, as during his first year with the Blueshirts, they won the Presidents’ Trophy and made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Final, but things quickly went downhill.
The Rangers missed the playoffs just one year removed from winning the Presidents’ Trophy, finishing the season with a 39-36-7 record and 85 points.
Mike Sullivan was hired to replace Laviolette, but the Rangers regressed further, finishing last in the Eastern Conference with a 34-39-9 record and 77 points.