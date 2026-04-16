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Positives To Take Into The Offseason For The Rangers

Stan Fischler
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For those forgiving fans who believe that now is the time to develop amnesia about 2025-26, listen up.

Prevailing opinion – particularly from the ever-reliable Sean McCaffrey's Blue Collar Blue Shirt –  is that a little bit of "audition" good can come out of the last few games.

For example:

* DYLAN GARAND: He played flawlessly in goal. Definitely should be Jon Quick's replacement.

* GABE PERREAULT: All the collegiate and Hartford raves are now graduating to the Show.

* TYE KARYE: One of the Rangers' best gets in years. 

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