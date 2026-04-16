Positives To Take Into The Offseason For The Rangers

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/be3d5fc8-639b-4d49-a60e-9a8c54286bf4.jpeg]\nSam Navarro-Imagn Images\n\nFor those forgiving fans who believe that now is the time to develop amnesia\nabout 2025-26, listen up.\n\nPrevailing opinion – particularly from the ever-reliable Sean McCaffrey's Blue\nCollar Blue Shirt – is that a little bit of "audition" good can come out of the\nlast few games.\n\nFor example:\n\n* DYLAN GARAND: He played flawlessly in goal. Definitely should be Jon Quick's\nreplacement.\n\n* GABE PERREAULT: All the collegiate and Hartford raves are now graduating to\nthe Show.\n\n* TYE KARYE: One of the Rangers' best gets in years.