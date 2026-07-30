Logo
New York RangersNew York Rangers

Postscript On Gerry Cosby's Magnificent Hockey Store

StanFischler@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Stan Fischler
featured
19h
Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesKirby Lee-Imagn Images

When I dropped a note yesterday – "Favorite Places At The Old Garden," one of my items was about Gerry Cosby's fabulous store on Eighth Avenue.

Shoulder to shoulder with the Garden entrance, Cosby's – from the time it opened to the time it was forced to close during Covid – became a worldwide hockey institution.

This was because of the devoted founder – and former NY Rovers goalie and Rangers practice goalie – Gerry Cosby and partly because of Gerry's son Michael who maintained the standard of excellence begun by Dad.

moreVideos

But what made Cosby's – in any of its various locations – an institution?. In some ways it was a hockey frat house and in others a forum for ideas about our favorite game.

It had that warm feeling because Gerry appreciated hockey talk as much as selling Northland Pro hockey sticks or a pair of elbow pads. Michael Cosby as well.

I bring this up now because I hope to publish at least a couple of letters from Rangers fans who have written to me about their favorite hangout – Cosby's on Eighth!

Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy