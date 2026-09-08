Projecting The Rangers' Starting Lineup

Among the many things that could make – or break – the Rangers in the upcoming season are – well – GUESS WHAT?
THE LINES – forward, defense and let's wonder about the backup goalie – that's what!
If you remember – and who could blame you? – or forget that befuddled coach Mike Sullivan's team failed to wake up until Alexis Lafrenière ended his three-quarter season snooze with a lot of help from "Freres" Gabe Perreault and Mika Zibanejad.
It stands to reason that since the aforementioned trio was so good when nobody gave much of a damn, they just might do us all a favor by remaining serious for at least three-quarters of the upcoming campaign.
Enough of Maven blather let's talk lines.
Poof! Just like that, the first unit is intact. Now we come to the genuine challenge. My buddy Alex Griffel offers an interesting equation:
"I want J.T. Miller to center for the new guys (Doc) Dorofeyev and (Bud) Bjorkstrand," suggests Griffel. "They'll create plenty of room for Miller on his wings. Bjork also is a good passer with an equally good first look at the blue liner, and out of the defensive zone.
"If Bjork, Miller and Dorofeyev play with a light structure, they should get good scoring opportunities."
If nothing else, Alex's "Third Line" offers interesting possibilities – Cuylle-Laba-Tolvanen. Forechecking is key that, hopefully, will lead to offense.
"Will showed a lot of potential both as a scorer and troublemaker," says The Old Scout. "Between him and Tolvanen you've got some of the better physical players in the NHL. "
Adds: Griffel: "This is a line that can take defensive zone faceoffs and still take the puck away from opponents with physical play."
Believe it or not, Matt Rempe returns for more work; and that's a combo of good news and bad news depending on how dumb or wise The Remper decides his game should be. I like Alex's take on this:
"Kartye is a pace-setting physical player who also racked up 14 points in 24 games last season as a middle-six forward. Meanwhile, Veleno should fit nicely into the role vacated by Sam Carrick. As for Rempe, if healthy his size and presence change the game for the Rangers."