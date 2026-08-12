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Quentin Dolan Puts His Blueprint On The Rangers With New Hires

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Remy Mastey
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The New York Rangers have made subtle yet potentially significant personnel hires.

According to Vincent Mercogliano of The Athletic, Matt Price has been hired as director of sports performance. 

This is a new position for the organization, as Rangers’ new COO, Quentin Dolan, reportedly wants to place greater focus on strength and conditioning.

Price most recently worked as the Los Angeles Kings’ director of sports science.

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Mike Wagner will replace Kyle Czech as the Rangers’ head strength and conditioning coach and he’ll reportedly report directly to Price. 

Over the past three seasons, Wagner was the assistant strength coach for the Washington Capitals. ‘

On top of these two additions, the Rangers also hired Christian Galindo as the assistant athletic trainer/massage therapist and Naoto Goto as the travel massage therapist.

These moves come weeks after James Dolan handed day-to-day ownership responsibilities of the Rangers to his son Quentin, and when Quentin was named team president, chief operating officer and alternate governor.

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