Quote Of The Year: Bye Bye Breadman

The Bye-Bye Breadman trade has touched the heartstrings of every Blueshirt fan. But none more than that of my pal, Blue Collar Blue Shirt publisher Sean McCaffrey.
The following missiver wins The Maven's "Quote Of The Year" contest. (He wins two reserved seat tickets to the Kismet Theater on DeKalb Avenue corner Tompkins in Brooklyn. Here's what Sir Sean tearfully wrote:
"In all my years – almost 44 of them – I can't remember a time in my Ranger fandom – up and down – left and right and even diagonally too – where everyone associated with this franchise to not only be as unlikeable as this one – but just as detestable too.
"I'm also speaking from my heart when I say this – I've never been more embarrassed to be a Rangers fan than I am today!'
Spoken from his heart and soul but not from Seventh Avenue between West 31st and West 33rd Streets,