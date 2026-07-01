Rangers Acquire Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo From Bruins

The New York Rangers have acquired goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round draft pick and forward Kalle Vaisanen.
Korpisalo comes in with a $3 million cap hit for the Rangers over the next two years, with the Bruins reportedly retaining $1 million per season from his current contract, which expires after the 2027-28 season.
The 32-year-old goaltender is coming off a season with the Boston Bruins in which he posted a 14-9-6 record, .894 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals against average.