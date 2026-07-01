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Rangers Acquire Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo From Bruins

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Remy Mastey
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The New York Rangers have acquired goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round draft pick and forward Kalle Vaisanen.

Korpisalo comes in with a $3 million cap hit for the Rangers over the next two years, with the Bruins reportedly retaining $1 million per season from his current contract, which expires after the 2027-28 season.

The 32-year-old goaltender is coming off a season with the Boston Bruins in which he posted a 14-9-6 record, .894 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals against average. 

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This trade comes just about one week after the Rangers re-signed goaltender Dylan Garand to a two-year contract extension. 

With Jonathan Quick officially retired, the backup goaltending position behind Igor Shesterkin is up for grabs. 

The backup goaltending position is not solidified in the eyes of the Rangers’ management, as they anticipate Korpisalo competing with Garand during training camp.

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