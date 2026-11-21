Nov 21, 2026 5:29 AMPublished Nov 21, 2026 5:29 AM
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
The New York Rangers acquired Max Sasson from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday in exchange for a 2029 fourth-round pick.
After losing Joe Veleno due to a lower-body injury on Oct. 4 after just four regular-season games, the Rangers have been searching for another bottom-six center, with a rotating cast of centers filling in Veleno’s spot on the fourth line.
Sasson fits the criteria the Rangers are looking for.
Over his three seasons with the Canucks, Sasson has recorded 21 goals, 13 assists, and 34 points in 119 games while averaging 11:27 minutes.
The 26-year-old center has experience as a penalty killer and provides an element of speed to the Rangers’ bottom-six forward unit.
During the offseason, the Rangers signed Veleno to a one-year, $1.2 million contract, and he helped balance out the lineup during his four games before landing on injured reserve, as he took on important defensive responsibilities.
Veleno resumed skating on his own on Friday, which Sullivan views as a step in the right direction.
"We're real encouraged that he's on the ice,” Sullivan said. “He still has a timeline in front of him, but obviously, the fact that he's on the ice is I think an indication of progress, and that's great for Joe.”
The Rangers placed Oliver Bjorkstrand on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury that Mike Sullivan confirmed he’s been dealing with for a little bit.
“He’s being evaluated for an upper-body injury. It was just something that he’s been dealing with,” Sullivan said. “I don’t know specifically when it occurred, but obviously, just from his discussion with our medical team, I think prompted more evaluation.”
Taylor Raddysh was also recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.