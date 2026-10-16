Rangers Add Goaltending Depth With James Reimer Signing

Oct 16, 2026 12:25 AMPublished Oct 16, 2026 12:25 AM
James Guillory-Imagn Images
The Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League have signed goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout contract.
With Igor Shesterkin’s season-ending injury and Joonas Korpisalo’s lower-body injury that’s expected to keep him out for one month, the New York Rangers’ goaltending depth suddenly became thin at both the NHL and AHL levels.
Dylan Garand and Spencer Martin, both called up by the Rangers, left the Wolf Pack with Callum Tung and Gabriel Carriere at the goaltending position.
The addition of Reimer provides the Rangers with more goaltending depth and a potential backup option for Garand until Korpisalo is activated from injured reserve, if the team decides to call him up in place of Martin.
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Reimer has 16 years of NHL experience playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators.
The 38-year-old goaltender most recently played for the Senators during the 2025-26 season, recording a 7-4-2 record, a .886 save percentage and a 2.42 goals-against average.