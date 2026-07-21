Logo
New York RangersNew York Rangers

Rangers Add Jonathan Quick And Derick Brassard To Development Staff

Rmastey@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Remy Mastey
featured
17h
Sam Navarro-Imagn ImagesSam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have bolstered their development staff with two new additions. 

According to Mollie Walker of The New York Post, the Rangers are hiring Jonathan Quick as director of goaltending development. 

Additionally, Vincent Mercogliano of The Athletic reports that the Rangers have hired Derick Brassard as a player development assistant.

Jonathan Quick spent the last three seasons of his 19-year NHL career with the New York Rangers before officially retiring at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. 

moreVideos

The 40-year-old goaltender posted a 35-30-6 record, 2.94 save percentage, and .899 goals against average in 76 games for the Rangers. 

Now, Quick transitions into the next phase of his career on the development side, staying with the franchise he ended his playing career with. 

Brassard spent four of his 16 seasons in the NHL playing for the Blueshirts and was a part of the Rangers team that reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. 

In 254 games for the Rangers, Brassard recorded 69 goals, 105 assists, and 174 points. 

After his time with the Rangers, Brassard played for the Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, and Florida Panthers before announcing his retirement in 2024. 

The Rangers promoted Tanner Glass as the director of player development in May after the previous director of player development, Jed Ortmeyer, stepped down from the position to pursue other opportunities.

Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy