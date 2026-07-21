Rangers Add Jonathan Quick And Derick Brassard To Development Staff

The 40-year-old goaltender posted a 35-30-6 record, 2.94 save percentage, and .899 goals against average in 76 games for the Rangers.
Now, Quick transitions into the next phase of his career on the development side, staying with the franchise he ended his playing career with.
Brassard spent four of his 16 seasons in the NHL playing for the Blueshirts and was a part of the Rangers team that reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2014.
In 254 games for the Rangers, Brassard recorded 69 goals, 105 assists, and 174 points.
After his time with the Rangers, Brassard played for the Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, and Florida Panthers before announcing his retirement in 2024.
The Rangers promoted Tanner Glass as the director of player development in May after the previous director of player development, Jed Ortmeyer, stepped down from the position to pursue other opportunities.