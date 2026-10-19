Rangers Add Luke Glendening On PTO To Fill ‘Depth At The Center Position’

Oct 19, 2026 10:47 PMPublished Oct 19, 2026 10:47 PM
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The New York Rangers have signed veteran forward Luke Glendening to a Professional Tryout agreement.
Glendening reported to his first Rangers practice on Monday, but isn't allowed to play in any games until the 10 days of his PTO are up.
The Rangers will be without Joe Veleno for at least three months as he recovers from a lower-body injury and have been searching for a fourth-line center in the wake of his absence.
Glendening could be a possible replacement to fill Veleno’s position until he returns.
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“Luke obviously has a significant body of work in the league,” Sullivan said. “The type of player that he is, he’s been a real reliable, conscientious player. Kills penalties. Really good in the face-off circle. He built a career on that element of his game and prides himself on that.
“Obviously, we've got a little bit of challenge with respect to depth at the center position, and I think Chris (Drury) and his guys thought that we'd bring him in and see if potentially he could help us.”
The 38-year-old forward has played for the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, and Philadelphia Flyers throughout his 13-season NHL career, recording 85 goals, 90 assists, and 175 points.