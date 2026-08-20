Rangers And Wolf Pack Extend Affiliation Through 2028-29 Season

The New York Rangers and Hartford Wolf Pack have announced an extension to their affiliation agreement.
The agreement runs through the end of the 2028-29 season.
“The Rangers organization is pleased to continue its successful relationship with the Wolf Pack organization and the city of Hartford,” said Wolf Pack General Manager and Rangers Associate General Manager Ryan Martin.
“We look forward continuing to provide our players with a first-class experience in Hartford, and to giving the great fans of Hartford an opportunity to see our prospects as they continue to develop and graduate to the Rangers.”
The Wolf Pack became the Rangers’ American Hockey League affiliate in 1997 after the Binghamton Rangers relocated when the Hartford Whalers departed for North Carolina.
Through their 29-year existence, the Wolf Pack won the Calder Cup once in 2000 and have reached the playoffs 17 times.
“We are beyond thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with the New York Rangers in Hartford,” said Peter Luukko, co-chairman of Oak View Group’s Stadium and Arena Alliances.
“Hartford is a premier market in the AHL, and the relationship between this franchise and the Rangers is one of the most successful in league history. This coming season marks 30 years of this partnership, and we cannot wait to continue growing our brand both on the ice and in the Greater Hartford Community.”