Rangers' Artemi Panarin Trade Officially Finalized With Kings' First-Round Exit

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/854e81c7-8059-45d6-ae39-cd492c38f99a.jpeg]\n Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images\n\nWith the Los Angeles Kings eliminated from playoff contention by the Colorado\nAvalanche in the first round, the New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin trade has\nfinally been finalized.\n\nOn Feb. 5, the Rangers traded Panarin to the Kings in exchange for prospect Liam\nGreentree and a 2026 conditional third-round draft pick. \n\nHad the Kings made it out of the first round, that pick would have been upgraded\nto a second-round pick, but with the Kings being swept in the first round, the\nRangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/] will receive a third\nrounder.\n\nAs part of the deal, the Rangers would have received a 2028 fourth-round pick if\nthe Kings reached the Western Conference Final, as that pick will now not be a\npart of the final trade. \n\nIn four playoff games for the Kings, Panarin recorded two goals, one assist, and\nthree points, while averaging 21:46 minutes. \n\nPanarin posted nine goals, 18 assists, and 27 points in 26 regular-season games\nsince being traded by the Rangers.