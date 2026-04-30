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Rangers' Artemi Panarin Trade Officially Finalized With Kings' First-Round Exit cover image

Rangers' Artemi Panarin Trade Officially Finalized With Kings' First-Round Exit

Remy Mastey
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With the Los Angeles Kings eliminated from playoff contention by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round, the New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin trade has finally been finalized.

On Feb. 5, the Rangers traded Panarin to the Kings in exchange for prospect Liam Greentree and a 2026 conditional third-round draft pick. 

Had the Kings made it out of the first round, that pick would have been upgraded to a second-round pick, but with the Kings being swept in the first round, the Rangers will receive a third rounder.

As part of the deal, the Rangers would have received a 2028 fourth-round pick if the Kings reached the Western Conference Final, as that pick will now not be a part of the final trade. 

In four playoff games for the Kings, Panarin recorded two goals, one assist, and three points, while averaging 21:46 minutes. 

Panarin posted nine goals, 18 assists, and 27 points in 26 regular-season games since being traded by the Rangers.

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