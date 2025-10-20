Rangers Assign Promising Prospect To AHL

The New York Rangers have announced that they have assigned defenseman Scott Morrow to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Morrow was called up to the Rangers' roster earlier this week but did not make his regular-season debut with the club during it. Now, he is heading back to Hartford with this roster move, where he should be a key part of the AHL squad's blueline.

Morrow has appeared in one game this season so far with Hartford, where he recorded zero points and three shots. This is after the right-shot defenseman played in 52 AHL games last season with the Chicago Wolves, posting 13 goals, 26 assists, 39 points, and 47 penalty minutes.

Morrow was acquired by the Rangers this off-season in the deal that sent defenseman K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes. In 16 NHL games over two seasons with the Hurricanes, the 6-foot-2 blueliner recorded one goal, five assists, six points, 18 blocks, and a plus-1 rating.