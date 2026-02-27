Rangers Claim Forward Tye Kartye Off Waivers From Kraken

The New York Rangers have claimed forward Tye Kartye off waivers.
The Seattle Kraken waived Kartye on Thursday, and the Rangers decided to take a flyer on him, as they reportedly like him for his size, physicality, and penalty-killing ability.
Kartye was picked up by the Kraken as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He most notably played 77 games for the Kraken during the 2023-24 campaign, recording 11 goals, nine assists, and 20 points, while averaging 11:50 minutes.
He’s also had success at the American Hockey League level, tallying 28 goals, 29 assists, and 57 points during the 2022-23 campaign for the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
The 24-year-old forward has three goals, five assists, and eight points in 40 games, while averaging 10:42 minutes for the Kraken this season.
This is also the second time the Rangers have claimed a player off of waivers in less than a one-month time span, the first time coming on Jan. 31 when the Blueshirts claimed Vincent Iorio off waivers from the San Jose Sharks.
In a corresponding move, the Rangers sent Brennan Othmann down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.