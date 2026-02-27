Logo
Rangers Claim Forward Tye Kartye Off Waivers From Kraken

Remy Mastey
7h
Wendell Cruz-Imagn ImagesWendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have claimed forward Tye Kartye off waivers. 

The Seattle Kraken waived Kartye on Thursday, and the Rangers decided to take a flyer on him, as they reportedly like him for his size, physicality, and penalty-killing ability.

Kartye was picked up by the Kraken as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He most notably played 77 games for the Kraken during the 2023-24 campaign, recording 11 goals, nine assists, and 20 points, while averaging 11:50 minutes.

He’s also had success at the American Hockey League level, tallying 28 goals, 29 assists, and 57 points during the 2022-23 campaign for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. 

The 24-year-old forward has three goals, five assists, and eight points in 40 games, while averaging 10:42 minutes for the Kraken this season.

This is also the second time the Rangers have claimed a player off of waivers in less than a one-month time span, the first time coming on Jan. 31 when the Blueshirts claimed Vincent Iorio off waivers from the San Jose Sharks. 

In a corresponding move, the Rangers sent Brennan Othmann down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

