New York Rangers
Rangers Claim Vincent Iorio Off Waivers From Sharks

2h
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers claimed defenseman Vincent Iorio off waivers on Sunday. 

Iorio was placed on waivers by the San Jose Sharks on Friday, which cleared the path for the Rangers to add him to the roster. 

The addition of Iorio fills a spot vacated by Carson Soucy, who was traded to the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Iorio was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals.

After playing nine games over a two-season span with the Capitals, he was placed on waivers, and the Sharks quickly claimed him on Oct. 16, 2015.

The 23-year-old defenseman has recorded four assists in 30 career NHL games.

