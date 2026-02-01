Rangers Claim Vincent Iorio Off Waivers From Sharks

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/0367153c-2622-4a74-be9b-dd24b19af7db.jpeg]\nDarren Yamashita-Imagn Images\n\nThe New York Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] claimed\ndefenseman Vincent Iorio off waivers on Sunday. \n\nIorio was placed on waivers by the San Jose Sharks on Friday, which cleared the\npath for the Rangers to add him to the roster. \n\nThe addition of Iorio fills a spot vacated by Carson Soucy, who was traded to\nthe New York Islanders on Monday night.\n\nIorio was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Washington\nCapitals.\n\nAfter playing nine games over a two-season span with the Capitals, he was placed\non waivers, and the Sharks quickly claimed him on Oct. 16, 2015.\n\nThe 23-year-old defenseman has recorded four assists in 30 career NHL games.