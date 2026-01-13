Rangers Convey Hopeless Attitude After Loss To Kraken

Despite holding a two-goal lead on Monday night against the Seattle Kraken, the Rangers unraveled and were unable to recover, en route to a 4-2 loss.
Going into this matchup, the Rangers were coming off a 10-2 loss to the Boston Bruins in what was described as an "embarrassing" performance.
There was certainly a response from the Rangers in the first period on Monday night, scoring two quick goals from Mika Zibanejad and Sam Carrick to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
After a strong opening 20 minutes for the Blueshirts, where they forechecked hard and really controlled the pace of play, everything suddenly fell apart.
Eeli Tolvanen’s goal one minute into the second period is what flipped the momentum and threw the Rangers off guard.
The Rangers seemed to lose confidence, struggling to break out of their own zone, committing uncharacteristic turnovers, and failing to sustain pressure, indicative of their 20-11 shot deficit over the final two periods.
Going into the third period, the game was very much in reach, tied 2-2, but New York came out with little to no pushback, and the Kraken rode their momentum, and eventually got the game winning goal from Berkly Catton.
“I think we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Braden Schneider said. “I think they started a pushback, and they were on top of us, and we didn't manage the puck as well, and it generated some offense for them. I think it's something that we can control.”
This defeat marks the Rangers’ fourth consecutive loss, which is tied for their longest losing streak of the season.
Watching the Blueshirts play, it’s clear that when aspects of the game go wrong for them, their play completely falters, speaking volumes about the current mental state of the team.
“I think we're definitely a little bit of a fragile group right now,” Schneider said.
After the game, the mood around the locker room was as hopeless as it has been all season long.
The captain, J.T. Miller, was almost at a loss for words, unable to explain what went wrong for the Rangers.
“I don’t know what to say,” Miller said with a dejected tone. “We are going to try and have a good practice tomorrow and get ready for next game.”
Through the hopeless mood, Mike Sullivan, along with a couple of players, tried to rally around a united front of belief, but it felt meaningless given the lack of answers and overall accountability.
All the while, chants of “Fire Drury” rang loud at Madison Square Garden, with the season quickly slipping away, and fans beginning to grow impatient with the Rangers’ lackluster play.
“When you don’t have success, nobody feels it more than us,” Sullivan said. “I understand the circumstance we’re in, but the answers are inside our locker room. That’s where we have to look for them.”
The demoralizing feeling and defeated attitude coming within the core of the Rangers is an indication that the so-called “belief” that has been continuously preached is running thin.
“It stings obviously. It’s not fun to lose,” Zibanejad said. “Trying to look for answers, trying to find answers. Maybe it doesn’t look it at times — I understand — but try to do everything we can to try to get a win.”
With each passing loss, the Rangers’ playoff aspirations are dwindling, and the narrative around the team taking a selling approach at the March 6 trade deadline is only picking up steam.