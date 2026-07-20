Rangers' Director Of Player Development Tanner Glass Speaks Highly Of Newly Acquired Prospects

In May, Tanner Glass was promoted from assistant director of player development to director of player development of the New York Rangers.
He takes on this role at a critical point for the franchise, with the Rangers in the midst of a “retool” in which they’ve compiled a slew of young prospects, including Alberts Šmits, Liam Greentree, and Cole Beaudoin.
At the end of the team’s development camp, Glass spoke with the media for the first time in his new position about some of the prospects.
Here’s what Glass had to say about the Rangers’ most notable prospects:
What Glass thinks of Šmits:
“He's been really detailed, really committed, really kind of engaged throughout the camps. And then as far as a player, he seems like a guy who can do it all. He plays in all situations, kind of an impact guy, so I'm just really excited to work with him… Some of the details in his game are certainly impressive and probably beyond his years.”
Glass on his impressions of Beaudoin from afar:
“He was a good captain. I personally watched him a little bit this year. Just a really quality kid. You can hear the confidence in his voice on the phone, and the only thing that I've heard about him from our scouts is that we are getting a great player. We're just really excited to work with him.”
What has Glass made of Greentree’s game and is he NHL Ready:
“Liam's been great to work with too. It's been a few months with Liam now. Again, just struck with his maturity. I think he's someone who really knows his game because he's a big, powerful guy and has a lot of great attributes. As far as being ready to play, that's beyond my control, but he's certainly been exciting and fun to work with.”
Glass on where EJ Emery is at in his development:
“We’re really happy with EJ. I think he's taken big strides in the last couple years. I think again, like I focus on the off the ice first, and just the kid. He's a great kid. I think he's become a much more confident and outgoing person, and I think you see that in his game. So yeah, we're really happy with where he is and the development he’s shown so far.”