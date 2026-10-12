Rangers Embrace ‘Next-Man-Up Mentality’ In Decisive Win Over Canucks

“We got dealt tough news with Shesty, and everybody feels that, without a doubt,” Sullivan said. “We feel for Shesty, first and foremost, because we know how much he cares about playing and loves to play and being part of the team and all of those things. And then he happens to be arguably our very best player, and so that's a tough blow to the group. But once again, you can only control the things that are within your power, and our players are well aware of that.