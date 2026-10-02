Rangers’ Emotional Home Opener Provides Stark Contrast To Last Season

“When you can score a goal in the home-opener against a really good team, it gives us a boost of confidence as a group,” Sullivan said. “That was a huge goal in the game. Huge part of the game. So much of the game is about momentum, the highs and lows, the ebbs and flows of the emotional rollercoaster ride. When you score the first goal in the way that they scored it, it gives our team juice. It helps us gain momentum. We can build on it, and I thought the guys did a great job after that.”