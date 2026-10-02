Rangers’ Emotional Home Opener Provides Stark Contrast To Last Season

An onslaught of goals, an exuberant crowd, and an incredible goal from Igor Shesterkin topped off the New York Rangers' 5-1 home-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, a game filled with emotion.
Emotions come in different ways, both for the worst and for the better. In the Rangers’ case, that is especially true.
Just under a year ago, on October 7, 2025, the Rangers opened up the 2025-26 season at Madison Square Garden against the Pittsburgh Penguins, filled with hope and excitement, as the Mike Sullivan era was set to officially begin.
However, the Blueshirts were shutout, losing 3-0, and they were booed off the ice by their fans in what was a demoralizing way to start a season that would only go downhill from there.
The Rangers’ emotions carried from that opening-night game, with the team failing to score a goal over their first three home games, and playing at The World’s Most Famous arena became somewhat of a kryptonite for the Rangers throughout much of the season.
Going into Thursday night’s home opener, the Rangers were hoping to flip the script from last season and get off to a stronger start in front of their fans, and that’s exactly what they did.
Less than 10 minutes into the contest, Mika Zibanejad scored a power play-goal that erased any doubt of another dreaded home scoreless drought ensuing.
“When you can score a goal in the home-opener against a really good team, it gives us a boost of confidence as a group,” Sullivan said. “That was a huge goal in the game. Huge part of the game. So much of the game is about momentum, the highs and lows, the ebbs and flows of the emotional rollercoaster ride. When you score the first goal in the way that they scored it, it gives our team juice. It helps us gain momentum. We can build on it, and I thought the guys did a great job after that.”
From that point on, the Rangers played off their emotions and continued to build momentum.
The Rangers’ offensive dominance continued, adding goals from Pavel Dorofeyev, Eeli Tolvanen, and Gabe Perreault, while they played a noticeably quicker brand of hockey, complimented by a strong forecheck
From a defensive standpoint, the Rangers’ penalty kill which featured Noah Laba, Will Cuylle, Tye Kartye, Joe Veleno, Mika Zibanejad, Tolvanen, Sean Durzi, Marcus Pettersson, Vladislav Gavrikov, and Braden Schneider, was able to successfully kill off all seven of the Lightning's power plays, serving as a bright spot for New York.
“This is a whole new team,” Sullivan emphasized. “We’ve got a new group of players, and we’re excited about the opportunity we have in front of us. I know how much it means to these guys to win at home. They love playing here. We have such a passionate fan base, and it means a lot to our guys to perform well. I was happy for them.
“I thought it was a solid team effort, top to bottom. We utilized the whole bench throughout the course of the game. The penalty kill was terrific against a real good power play. I just thought it was a great effort to a man.”
The high emotions of the night reached a climax when Igor Shesterkin scored a goal in the final minutes of the third period, making history as the first goalie in Rangers history to score.
Shesterkin revealed after the game that this was the first time he scored a goal since he was 19 years old, playing in a junior league.
The moment was truly captured as Shesterkin was swarmed by his teammates after the goal and led the handshake line to the bench with the fans roaring in excitement.
"Well, he made history... You could see the raw emotion on the players on the bench,” Sullivan said of Shesterkin’s goal. “He's such a great goalie. He makes so many timely saves for us. When he has a moment like that, I think the guys get pretty fired up."
In the grand scheme of an 84-game season, this win is just one small step in what will be a long marathon of a season, but for this team specifically, this victory means a lot more than just two points in the standings.
The past can’t be erased, and what transpired during the 2025-26 campaign and specifically the Rangers’ play on home ice, was emotionally draining for the entire team.
Still feeling the burden from last season, Sullivan believes the Blueshirts “played with the necessary emotion” but did not allow it to get the best of them.
"We all remember last year,” J.T. Miller said. “Like, I'd be lying to you if (I said) we couldn't. But I think we owed it to our fans, and to ourselves, to get rewarded finally, especially to start the season. And we don't have that lingering on us moving forward at home, which is nice. We just played a great game. Really nothing pretty about it.
“I thought that we just made it very hard to play against. You have to against players of that caliber. And when you give them that many power plays, it's tough. But I thought everybody contributed today. Everybody had a commitment to 200-foot hockey. I think that that's what we showed all through camp, and it was nice to put it to work.”
Emotions work in mysterious ways. Emotions can be a team’s most daunting weakness, as it was for the Rangers last season, or it can be a team’s greatest strength, as it was for the Rangers on Thursday night.
Now, they will look to seize this newfound momentum with the hopes of moving forward from last year’s failures and starting a fresh chapter.