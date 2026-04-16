Rangers End Season On High Note, But Uncertainty Around The Team's Future Still Remains

“I thought Tye fit in from Day 1 that we acquired him,” Sullivan said. “I thought our hockey operations did a great job identifying him as a player that could potentially fit into the way we're trying to play, and he certainly has. He skates well, he helps us on the penalty kill. As far as his point production or goal production since he's been here, it has been a pleasant surprise. He's got some offense to him. He certainly showed that in his time here as a New York Ranger.”