Nov 22, 2026 7:58 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 7:58 PM
Rob Gray-Imagn Images
With all of the injuries that have plagued the New York Rangers as of late, the addition of Max Sasson provides the team with much-needed reinforcement.
Since Joe Veleno suffered a lower-body injury on Oct. 4, the Rangers have been searching for a fourth-line center to fill Veleno’s role.
Chris Drury addressed the Rangers' bottom-six center needs by acquiring Sasson from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2029 fourth-round pick.
The 26-year-old center has experience as a penalty killer and provides an element of speed to the Rangers’ bottom-six forward unit, as Mike Sullivan feels he’ll be able to make an instant contribution.
“You can sense his excitement about a new opportunity for him,” Sullivan said. “He’s gonna infuse some speed into our lineup right away. Obviously, he can play the center-ice position. That’s an area where we’ve been looking for guys to help us.”
Over his three seasons with the Canucks, Sasson has recorded 21 goals, 13 assists, and 34 points in 119 games while averaging 11:27 minutes.
It’s been a hectic 48 hours for Sasson, who had to hop on a red-eye flight on Friday to get to New York in time for Saturday’s practice.
Despite the sudden trade development, Sasson is looking forward to this new chapter in New York.
“I think I have a decent idea about the team,” Sasson said. “Obviously the intricacies of the systems and stuff, I’ve had some meetings with the coaches, but what I looked at right away was we’re in a playoff spot, which is awesome, and I knew how good this team is. We’ve played them twice already this year — a really hard team to play against, so just want to help that.”
During Sasson’s first game with the Rangers on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes, he played on the fourth line alongside Matt Rempe and Glenn Gawdin.