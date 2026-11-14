Rangers Expected To Hold Sean Durzi Out Of Lineup Until After Upcoming Break

Nov 14, 2026 11:58 PMPublished Nov 14, 2026 11:58 PM
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
How close is Sean Durzi to returning for the New York Rangers?
Durzi has missed the past seven games due to an undisclosed injury, as he remains on injured reserve.
It appears as if Durzi will not play in the Rangers’ Monday night game against the Montreal Canadiens, with the team set for a five-day break afterward.
Mike Sullivan admitted that the upcoming five-day break plays a factor in the team likely holding Durzi out on Monday night.
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“I think we'd be foolish not to consider that, right? So we have given that consideration,” Sullivan said. “Obviously, it's always going to come down to a medical decision on whether or not our medical team thinks he's ready to play or not. And Durz, he has input into that as well...But has that conversation been had? Of course.”
Before being placed on injured reserve, Durzi continued to play in games but missed a handful of practices for “maintenance” reasons, and Sullivan confirmed that Durzi was “battling through some stuff physically.”
It’s unclear when or how Durzi sustained the injury.
Scott Morrow has slotted into the lineup during Durzi’s absence, averaging 13:23 minutes in seven games.