Rangers Exploring How to Maximize Pavel Dorofeyev’s Offensive Potential

After the New York Rangers acquired Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights over the offseason, the biggest question quickly became who Dorofeyev will play alongside.
Pairing Dorofeyev with the right center is critical if the Rangers want to maximize his potential as a goal scorer, as his back-to-back 30-plus-goal seasons with Jack Eichel as his primary center made clear.
After two days of training camp, the Rangers have taken an extensive look at Dorofeyev on a line with J.T. Miller.
While Mika Zibanejad may feel like a better fit for Dorofeyev, playing alongside Miller has its benefits.
The year in which Miller recorded a career-high of 103 points with the Vancouver Canucks, he primarily played with Brock Boeser at his wing, who scored 40 goals, so Miller has a track record of propelling his wingers to high-level offensive production.
“He’s a great player,” Dorofeyev said of Miller. “He competes hard. That’s something you can learn from him. It will take some time to become predictable with one another, but we will get there eventually.”
For Miller, his offensive production has regressed since his 103-point 2023-24 season, but having Dorofeyev by his side could help the Rangers captain recapture his offensive game.
“It’s exciting for me,” Miller said of playing with Dorofeyev. “Try to stay out of his way, try to make room for him. I like playing on the forecheck and playing below the goal line. So hopefully, I can make some room for him.”
Over the first two days of training camp, Dorofeyev has played on the right side, with Oliver Bjorkstrand playing on the left side.
Because of Dorofeyev’s versatility, Sullivan confirmed that he plans to try out Dorofeyev at both right and left wing, giving the Rangers more flexibility to test different line combinations.
“I know he can play both,” Sullivan said of Dorofeyev. “From talking to him, talking to some of his former coaches, I know he can play both sides. I think a lot of it is going to come down to what we think is the best fit based on the combinations that we put together.
“So we're going to explore different options to figure out how we can create the balance that we think is necessary to win consistently, but also to set players up for success, him included. I would anticipate probably seeing him on both sides throughout the course of the next couple of weeks.”
Dorofeyev shared the same sentiment as Sullivan, confirming that he’s open to playing at either wing.
The addition of Dorofeyev will not only help elevate the Rangers’ five-on-five play, but he makes the power play more lethal and fills the void left by Artemi Panarin, although the two Russians play completely different games.
In Vegas, the 25-year-old forward was usually positioned at the right flank, where his shot was heavily utilized, as he led the Golden Knights last season with 20 power-play goals.
“Wherever coach sees me, I’ll be there for him,” Dorofeyev said of his power-play role.
If trading two first-round picks didn’t raise expectations for Dorofeyev in The Big Apple, the seven-year, $77 million contract he signed with the Rangers certainly did.
That comes with a lot of pressure, something he wasn’t exposed to with the Golden Knights despite his impressive offensive production.
Even with heightened expectations and an increased role, Sullivan expressed his confidence in Dorofeyev’s ability to handle the pressure moving forward.
“I think he understands what the expectations are,” Sullivan said. “In the short time that I’ve gotten to know him, in the conversations I’ve had with him, and just observing him and how he carries himself around his teammates, I think he’s a confident kid. He’s got a quiet confidence about him. I think he’ll handle it fine.”