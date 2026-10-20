Rangers Find Their Offensive Rhythm In Win Over Ducks

“I’ve been asking the power play for a number of games now that the first unit– they have to change smarter. And when the puck gets dumped down 2 or 3 times, and they’ve got to go 200 feet to get it and then work back into the offensive zone, they should change – and Pav didn’t,” Sullivan said of his power-play swap. “At some point, there needs to be some accountability around it. Unfortunately for Pav, he was the guy. I told the power play guys that, we have to be smart. We've got another unit that's pretty good also.”