Rangers Hire Jay Leach As AHL Wolf Pack Head Coach

Leach previously served as an assistant coach for the Seattle Kraken for three years from 2021 to 2024, and most recently with the Boston Bruins from 2024 to 2026.
In addition to his NHL experience, Leach has coached in the American Hockey League, serving as head coach of the Providence Bruins from 2018 to 2021.
Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury decided to make an AHL coaching staff change after the Wolf Pack finished the 2025-26 season with a 26-38-5 record, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.