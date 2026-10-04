Rangers' Igor Shesterkin Makes New Best NHL Players List
Do you agree with this ranking for Shesterkin?
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin has rightfully been ranked among the best players in the NHL.
The Hockey News' Adam Proteau ranked Shesterkin as the 51st player in the NHL in his top 80 NHL player rankings list for The Hockey News' main site.
"As a Vezina Trophy winner, the 30-year-old Shesterkin doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone – although he might have something to prove in the playoffs. But if you examine Shesterkin’s career numbers, you’ll see his consistency is outstanding," Proteau wrote.
Seeing Shesterkin be ranked among the best players in the NHL is not difficult to understand in the slightest. He is easily one of the NHL's best goaltenders, after all.
Shesterkin has had a strong start to the 2026-27 season, as he has a .935 save percentage and a 1.51 goals-against average in two games. With this, the 30-year-old is certainly playing well right now.
It will now be interesting to see how Shesterkin performs as the 2026-27 season rolls on. If the Rangers hope to get back into the playoffs this season, they are going to need Shesterkin to be on his A-game. He is their biggest X-factor.